Victims cry out as FCTA demolishes 20,432 structures

Demolitions of property in Abuja have continued to generate ripples, with victims saying the exercise is compounding their suffering.

This is even as the FCT Administration has confirmed that over 20,432 structures were pulled down in 2024.

The Director of the Department of Development Control, Tpl. Mukhtar Usman Galadima, who made this known at an award night for staff, said the action was taken to sustain the integrity of the Abuja Master Plan.

But many victims of the exercise have described the action as not only “Ill-timed but wicked”.

Our correspondent reports that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has prioritised revenue generation through land administration, with specific focus on payments from ground rents and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

Wike, since inception, has spent millions of naira on newspaper publication on the title owners, who have allegedly failed to pay for either ground rents or the C of O.

His administration has revoked land titles and demolished many structures it said were illegally built and those whose owners failed to develop within the stipulated period or did not have necessary documents.

There were outcries two months ago when the FCT Administration demolished 50 duplexes and bungalows at Sabon Lugbe. Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, said the structures were illegally erected by land grabbers without approval of appropriate authorities.

But Home Builders Association of Nigeria (HBAN), property developers and part-owners of property in Sabon Lugbe accused the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) of deliberately wanting to confiscate their land and redesigning the area.

The chairman of the association, Engr Isaac Omolua, alleged that FCDA and its agents had been subjecting them to intimidation and fear by vandalising the property of his members.

A resident, Azuka Biose, alleged that the FCTA did the same with Centenary City as the authorities said it was for public overriding interest.

“At the end of the day, we learned it wasn’t for public overriding interest. It’s owned by one person. For 14 years now, we’ve not been given our property or anything to show. Every day, they have been doing layout for us; but we have not seen anyone.

“But if it’s something that concerns them, it won’t take a month, the layout would come out.”

He also said that no prior notification was given to them by the FCTA and that over 20 structures had been pulled down.

“The painful aspect is that they call developers land grabbers, while they are the land grabbers,’’ he said.

The wife of the Late Col. Paul Ogbebor, Rita, recently cried out over the revocation of a land at the Life camp area of Abuja, which she said belongs to her husband. But Wike had challenged her to show evidence of ownership.

The displaced occupants of the recently demolished Ruga settlement, said the action of the FCT Administration lacked human feelings.

Some of the residents, who spoke with our reporter, said life has become more difficult for them since the demolition exercise.

Mr Nuaziru Alkali told Daily Trust that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, promised to dialogue with their representative when he visited the site but regretted that nothing was done since then.

It would be recalled that the affected residents recently took to the streets, demanding that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, be held accountable for the destruction of their community.

The protesters, led by lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, accused Wike’s task force, known as “Operation Sweep,” of heavy-handed tactics that have left scores of residents homeless.

Our correspondent reports that the FCT Department of Development Control Tuesday halted what it called ongoing illegal developments at Apo Zone E, Gudu District.

The Director of the department, Mukhtar Galadima, said allowing unapproved structures to be springing up in the city would lead to erosion that will result in flooding.

Soldiers seize FCTA staff, vehicles during demolition in Lugbe

There were reports yesterday that two Hilux vehicles belonging to theFCT Development Control Department were seized during an attempt to demolish some structures at Lugbe.

The soldiers reportedly drove the two vehicles to a general’s house in the area, leaving one deflated. some staff were said to have been held hostage by the soldoers

When contacted yesterday, the Director of the department, Mukhtar Galadima, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

Natives threaten to invoke ancestors’ power on erring FCTA officials

Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have threatened to mobilise residents and invoke the power of their ancestors on any official of the FCT Administration abusing his or her powers.

Community leaders and natives recently expressed concerns over the unchecked power being wielded by the FCT ministers, whom they describe as “gods in disguise.”

They spoke after a meeting recently organised by several stakeholders including youth groups, women associations, and grassroots organisations convened to voice their grievances.

One of the major stakeholders, who spoke on behalf of the natives, Elder Danjuma Tanko Dara, said the existing governance framework in the FCT lacks democratic representation, which undermines the principles of accountability and transparency.

Demolitions should have adequate notices, compensation – Lawyer

A lawyer said although the FCT minister has powers over lands and the territory but must exercise the powers with a human face and in accordance with the law.

In his view, Obioma Ezenwobodo, Esq said Section 297 of the Nigerian Constitution vests ownership of all lands comprising the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there is also the right to privacy of property in the constitution.

He said where the government wants to acquire land, such as in a developed city like the FCT, it must be for overriding public interest and nothing more.

“Therefore, where a citizen has his land papers intact, he cannot or rather should not be dispossessed of his land except for overriding public interest. Even at that, strict legal procedures comprising of giving him adequate notice and compensating him must be followed,” he said.

“Even illegal squatters, though do not have legitimate titles, should be protected by the government or at best be provided a more conducive place to stay. The world has moved far away from the manner of forced evictions being witnessed presently. The country belongs to all of us.”

No going back on demolitions-Wike

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to continue demolishing properties in the nation’s capital despite pressure including the recent order by the Senate on the minister to halt the demolition.

Speaking during the distribution of operational vehicles to security agencies at the FCTA secretariat on Thursday, Wike said the structures being demolished by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) are properties illegally built on government lands.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell Nigerians and residents of Abuja, we are not afraid of blackmail. In fact, you cannot be in this kind of position and say you cannot be blackmailed, particularly as regards this Abuja. There are so many land grabbers. Some of us have come to put our feet down. Let heaven fall. It is even better that heaven comes down now so that we would not be fasting again to go to heaven.’’