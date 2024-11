Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has undergone surgery after suffering a fractured ankle during the 4-0 victory at Manchester City on Saturday, the club has announced.

In a statement posted on X on Monday evening, Spurs wrote: “We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle.

“Guglielmo will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training. We’re all behind you, Vic.”