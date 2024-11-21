Veterans Cup: Dankwambo supports Gombe All Stars with balls, jerseys

Former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has donated footballs, jerseys, and financial assistance to Gombe All Stars FC as they prepare for the upcoming National Veterans Football Championship in Abuja.

A former Gombe State Commissioner of Youth Empowerment, Mala Farouk Yarma, made the presentation on behalf of the Senator representing Gombe North Senatorial District in the Senate.

While making the presentation, Yarma charged members of the team to be worthy ambassadors of Gombe State at the competition.

SPONSOR AD

“Your hard work and commitment will showcase the talent of our state. His Excellency has asked me to encourage you to play with passion and determination to make the state proud,” said Yarma.

He also seized the opportunity to highlight Senator Dankwambo’s unwavering commitment to sports development in Gombe State.

“Distinguished Senator Dankwambo has long been a champion of youth empowerment and sports development in Nigeria. His dedication to fostering local talent was evident during his tenure as the Executive Governor of Gombe State, where he implemented various initiatives aimed at uplifting the youth.

“Notably, he established the Gombe State Sports Commission after restructuring the defunct Ministry of Sports and Culture. He also played a pivotal role in reviving the Gombe Bulls basketball team, transforming it into a state government-owned club that has achieved remarkable successes locally and internationally.

Responding, the team manager, Alhaji Salisu Umar, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Senator Dankwambo on behalf of Gombe State All Stars FC.

Umar also said that the team is highly motivated to make the state proud at the national championship in Abuja.