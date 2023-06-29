Veteran Nollywood Actress Dies after protracted illness

Sidikat Odukanwi, a Yoruba Nollywood actress popularly known as Iyabo Oko, is dead. Sidikat’s daughter, Bisi Aisha, who is a soldier, confirmed her mother’s death…

Sidikat Odukanwi, a Yoruba Nollywood actress popularly known as Iyabo Oko, is dead.

Sidikat’s daughter, Bisi Aisha, who is a soldier, confirmed her mother’s death in a social media post.

“May your soul Rest In Peace mummy,” she wrote.

Before her death, the actress had a long battle with ill-health, forcing her to take a break from movies.

She later recovered and returned to movie scenes, but that did not last.

Born on November 15, 1960, in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State, Odukanwi was widely celebrated in the Yoruba movie industry.

This is the second death to hit Yoruba movie industry in recent times as Murphy Afolabi, Odukanwi’s younger colleague died a few weeks back.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...