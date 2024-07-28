Veteran Journalist, Lawal Saulawa, dies at 80

Veteran broadcast journalist, Alhaji Lawal Yusufu Saulawa, has died at the age of 80 years. He died Saturday night at his residence in Badikko, Kaduna…

Veteran broadcast journalist, Alhaji Lawal Yusufu Saulawa, has died at the age of 80 years.

He died Saturday night at his residence in Badikko, Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state.

Saulawa served as a BBC correspondent in the 70s, Commissioner of Information in old Kaduna State in the 80s, and pioneer Commissioner of Information in Katsina State.

He was Director of Programmes at the Voice of Nigeria and Executive Director at FRCN. After his retirement, he served as the General Manager at Nagarta Radio Kaduna.

His funeral prayer was held at Danfodio Juma’at Mosque Sunday afternoon, with hundreds of friends and former colleagues from FRCN and Nagarta Radio in attendance.

The General Manager of Nagarta Radio, Alhaji Nasiru Yakubu Birnin Yero, described the late Saulawa as a humble individual who related well with everyone he encountered.

Yero recalled that he worked under the late Saulawa for seven years, during which he and other staff of the radio station learned a great deal from him.

“Malam Lawal Yusuf Saulawa was a humble person. We worked with him at Nagarta Radio for over seven years as one of the pioneer heads who trained each and every staff across departments, including news and current affairs.

“He corrected us anytime he listened to us and gave advice on how to progress. We lived with him peacefully because he was a man of good character and related well with all staff,” he said.

Yero said Saulawa would be remembered for introducing the popular Housa political programme ‘An-ce ka-ce’ aired on Nagarta Radio and for his excellent relationships with others.

The late Saulawa is survived by three wives, 13 children, grandchildren, and relatives. He was buried at Bashama Road Cemetery according to Islamic rites.