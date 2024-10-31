✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Veteran Actor, Charles Sanyaolu, ‘Agbako’, dies at 101

Agbako

Veteran Actor, Pa Abdusalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as “Agbako” is dead.

Bolaji Amusan, National President, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), took to his Instagram page to announce the death of Sanyaolu on Thursday.

Amusan wrote “@tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu. Good night father.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agbako was born Feb. 19, 1923 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He was once a mechanic at Tinubu Square in Lagos and an amateur boxer. He started his acting career in 1953 in Lagos state and has been known for his action roles in Yoruba films.

He featured in movies like ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Jagun’, ‘Amin Orun’, ‘Aiye’, ‘Jayesinmi’, ‘Soworo Ide’, ‘Igbo Dudu’ among several others. (NAN)

