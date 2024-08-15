Veritas Kapital Assurance pays N1.3bn claims in H1 2024

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, has said it has paid N1.3 billion in claims for the period ended…

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, has said it has paid N1.3 billion in claims for the period ended June 2024 (H1 2024), in fulfilment of its pledge to promptly settle claims to the delight of its customers.

The company’s profit grew from N672.4 million in H1 2023 to N4.908 billion in H1 2024, marking an extraordinary year-on-year growth.

The Managing Director/CEO, Dr Adaobi Nwakuche, disclosed this at a media parley held at the company’s office in Lagos.

Within the period, she said the net insurance and investment results saw a remarkable growth of 425%, leaping from N1.243 billion in the same period last year (2023) to N6.523 billion in 2024.

On their future plans, she said the company has developed some strategies to boost its production capacity, targeting the top five spots by the end of 2025.

The MD said Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc will also grow its market share, improve on customer service delivery and upgrade the technology infrastructure for better service delivery.

“We want to carve a niche for ourselves in various lines of businesses. In aviation, oil and gas and then, of course, motor and other lines of businesses.”