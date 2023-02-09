Venus ‘overwhelmed’ by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams faces a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that ended her hopes of playing in…

Williams was set to play in her 22nd Australian Open after being given a wildcard but the twice finalist sustained the injury while preparing at the Auckland Classic.

“To be honest, I was super overwhelmed by the injury,” Williams said on her YouTube channel. “I’ve been injured a long time now and I couldn’t believe I had to go back to rehab.”