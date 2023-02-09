✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Venus ‘overwhelmed’ by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams faces a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that ended her hopes of playing in…

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams faces a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that ended her hopes of playing in last month’s Australian Open but the 42-year-old is determined to get back on court at some point.

Williams was set to play in her 22nd Australian Open after being given a wildcard but the twice finalist sustained the injury while preparing at the Auckland Classic.

“To be honest, I was super overwhelmed by the injury,” Williams said on her YouTube channel. “I’ve been injured a long time now and I couldn’t believe I had to go back to rehab.”

 

