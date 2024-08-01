Venue of hardship protest in Kwara empty

Metropolitan Square, the designated venue for the nationwide hunger protest in Kwara State is empty Thursday morning. Police officers and officials of the Department of State…

Police officers and officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) who were on the ground around 9:00 am told our correspondent they were yet to see or hear from any of the organisers.

Business ventures, shops, markets and banks among other enterprises were closed for fear of attack.

However, some filling stations were selling fuel to motorists and some commercial tricyclists who were out for business.

Security operatives were also in strategic areas across the metropolis.

The Kwara coordinator of Take-It-Back, Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed, however maintained that “the protest would hold”, when asked if they have jettisoned it.

Daily Trust reports that a Kwara State Court had restricted the group to the Metropolitan Square in Ilorin late Wednesday.

Granting an exparte order, the court said it agreed with the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice Barr. Senior Ibrahim Sulyman that such a protest could degenerate into violence if protesters were allowed to do as they wish.

Following the development, leader of the group, Ahmed, who confirmed the restriction, told our correspondent that “we received information that some politicians in the state have mobilized thugs to attack protesters.”

“If anything happens to the protesters at Metropolitan Square, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police and the Kwara State Government should be held accountable.

“We have agreed to use the venue specified by the court. We just hope that the CP, along with other security agencies in the state, fulfills their promise to guarantee safety for the protesters as promised,” he added.