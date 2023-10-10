Vehicle import drops by over 100% in five years

Dealers buying, selling used vehicles Vehicle imports have continued on a downward slide in the last five years as a result of high Customs Duty…

Dealers buying, selling used vehicles

Vehicle imports have continued on a downward slide in the last five years as a result of high Customs Duty as well as a rise in the exchange rate of naira to dollar, it has been revealed.

Daily Trust investigation showed that the importation of vehicles in the last five years has dropped by over 100 per cent due to some factors.

Fresh data obtained by Daily Trust revealed that a total of 219,293 units of vehicles were imported in 2018 through the nation’s second busiest seaport, the Tin-Can Island port, while the 2023 half-year report from the same port also showed that a total of 59,580 units of vehicles were imported through the same seaport.

Agents who spoke to our correspondent attributed the drop to the decline in the value of the naira, government policy summersault, as well as the scarcity of dollars at the official window.

These factors have now forced dealers into recycling Nigerian used vehicles as against the fairly used vehicles imported from Europe and America.

Former President of the Nigerian Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Eugene Nweke, blamed the drop on the inability of auto dealers to cope with the unstable nature of importation in Nigeria.

Nweke said the prices of vehicles in Europe and America are still the same as what it was years back.

He said the reverse is the case when it comes to Nigeria due to the naira devaluation.

“The monetary policy of the government had dealt a fatal blow to those in the import business. The naira has continued on a downward slide. Even though the Customs Duty is still the same, the exchange rate accounts for the rise in duty.

“For auto dealers, it is no longer viable to import vehicles. What is now happening is that you see dealers now buying Nigerian used vehicles; put them in order and resell,” he added.

Daily Trust also learnt that approval for the implementation of the 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendment issues by the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning which was sent to some ministries and government agencies also accounts for the drop.

In the approval, imported vehicles with 2000cc (2 litres) to 3999cc (3.9 litres) engines attract an additional charge known as import adjustment tax (IAT) levy of two per cent of the value of the vehicle while vehicle with 4000cc (4 litre) engine will attract IAT of four per cent of its value.

The new levy is in addition to the 35 per cent import duty and 35 per cent levy being paid by importers.

Reacting to the new trend on import, the President United Berger Motor Dealers Association (UNBMDA), Chief Metvhe Nwadiekwe, said inconsistencies in government policies have driven most dealers out of the business.

Nwadiekwe said government policy summersault, high exchange rate, and outrageous duty as part of the reason for the over 2000 vehicles that are now uncleared at the PTML terminal.

But speaking with a cross-section of importers during a tour of some customs units in Lagos and Ogun, the Acting Controller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, urged importers to also consider shifting their attention to export rather than relying mainly on import.

He said export is one of the ways to attract foreign exchange to Nigeria.

