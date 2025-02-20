VATICAN: Pope suffering from pneumonia

Pope Francis, who has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, passed a “peaceful night”, the Vatican said Wednesday, amid growing concerns over the 88-year-old’s condition.

“The pope spent a peaceful night, woke up and had breakfast,” the Vatican said after Francis’s fifth night at the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

Francis was admitted with bronchitis last week after suffering breathing difficulties, but has since developed pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Though the Argentine pontiff was in “good spirits”, the Vatican warned late Tuesday that “the laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture”.