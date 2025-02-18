VATICAN: Pope spends fourth day in hospital

A Vatican source told AFP on Monday that Pope Francis’s hospitalisation for bronchitis had followed a busy period but there was “no alarmism” over the 88-year-old’s health.
In a separate formal update, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pontiff had passed a third “peaceful” night following his admission to the hospital on Friday, and on Monday morning had eaten breakfast and read the newspapers.
“He continued his treatments,” Bruni added, once again providing no details, but promising an update on the pontiff’s medical situation later in the day.
The Argentine pontiff has been treated in Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Friday, causing him to cancel his weekend events, including presiding over mass and giving the Angelus prayer on Sunday.
A source within the pope’s entourage told AFP Francis was admitted after a “very busy” two weeks, during which “he was weakened”. But the source added: “There is no alarmism.”
