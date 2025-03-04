VATICAN: Pope Francis experiences new episodes of acute respiratory failure

Pope Francis experienced two episodes of acute respiratory failure on March 3 and had to resume receiving oxygen through a ventilator as he continues his battle with double pneumonia.

“Today, the Holy Father presented two episodes of acute respiratory failure, caused by significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm,” said a Vatican bulletin released at almost 7pm local time on Monday.

During the course of his treatment, the pope’s medical team performed two bronchoscopies to examine the pontiff’s airways in order to treat the mucus and other secretions from his lungs.

“The Holy Father has always remained vigilant, oriented and collaborative,” said the statement, which noted that the pope’s prognosis “remains reserved.”

Today’s respiratory failure is the third reported such episode since the pontiff entered hospital on Feb. 14. The most recent one occurred on Feb. 28 and was considered a serious setback for his ongoing recovery efforts, although reports since then had trended in a positive direction.