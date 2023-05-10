Varsity graduate awaiting NYSC call-up found dead

A graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Gbenga Moses, has been found dead inside his room in Ondo State. City & Crime gathered…

A graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Gbenga Moses, has been found dead inside his room in Ondo State.

City & Crime gathered that Gbenga also known as “Pablo” was awaiting his call-up letter for his mobilisation for the one-year compulsory National Youths Service Corp (NYSC).

The young chap, who graduated from the Department of Philosophy, was suspected to have died of food poisoning.

It was learnt that the deceased and his girlfriend were earlier rushed to a hospital after eating a meal from an undisclosed restaurant in Akungba.

According to a source, the young man and his girlfriend were treated at Aduloju Hospital in Iwaro and discharged but the young man died later.

Another source said the deceased and his girlfriends were treated for typhoid but said Gbenga was found dead inside his room after neighbours broke into his room when he was not seen the next day.

“The moment we noticed he was not responding to calls and knocks on his door, we barged into his room through his window around 11am and found him dead. He is a lovely and entertaining person.

“On Sunday, we were made to understand that his girlfriend’s health was critical, but she has been discharged,” the source added.

The source disclosed that Gbenga was not the first person to complain about food poisoning in the area, saying a few weeks ago, it took God’s intervention to save a student who allegedly ate poison in an undisclosed restaurant.

Olusegun Akanbi, the Dean of Student Affairs at the University, who confirmed the incident, said his parents have been informed.

“The Head of the Department of Philosophy called me and it was discovered that he passed on Sunday and his parents had already come,” Mr Akanbi added.

The spokesman for the University, Victor Akinpelumi, said an investigative team had been set up by the institution to unravel the true situation of the tragedy.