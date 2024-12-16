Vandals attack communication mask, disrupt network in Kaduna communities

An attack carried out by vandals against a communication mask along the Abuja-Kaduna highway has disrupted the mobile phone network of MTN around Jere town, as well as other neighbouring communities in Kagarko and Kachia LGAs of Kaduna State.

Residents who spoke to Daily Trust yesterday said the development lasted for about three to four days, before the service on the network was restored around 3 pm, yesterday.

One of the residents, Abdulkarim Sulaiman, who is the traditional title holder of Yeriman-Jere, said information received in the area revealed that some vandals attacked the location housing the communication mask of the network in the night, and tied down the security guard on duty.

SPONSOR AD

“It was alleged that they vandalised some equipment and carted them away thereafter. We learnt that the mask, located around the Jere junction on the expressway, is the backbone that linked other masks around this axis,” he added.

Daily Trust further learnt that the development had caused a lot of hardship to the residents as it disrupted many services that include POS operators on whom other businesses have heavily relied as a result of cash crunch that is being experienced currently.

Also speaking, a divisional police officer on the axis who preferred to remain anonymous, said the development was reported in their area command’s meeting, held in Jere town on Friday. He said based on the information they received, the problem had affected Katari, Kwasare, and Kubacha communities.