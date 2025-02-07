Vandals arrested, stolen cables recovered in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a gang of suspected electric cable vandals and recovered a bunch of aluminium cables from them.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, who paraded the suspects alongside others, said the suspects were arrested from various parts of the state, adding that one of them was arrested after he personally reported a crime case in his apartment in Kirfi, but police investigation linked him with cable vandalisation in the area.
According to him, “Three suspects were nabbed, including another man, suspected to be receiving the stolen cables from them. The investigation is still ongoing.’’
