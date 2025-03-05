Vandalism: AEDC recovers stolen power assets

The management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has taken delivery of vandalized electricity cables recovered by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.
A statement yesterday said the recovery was in collaboration with other security agencies in a significant breakthrough against infrastructure sabotage.
It stated that the formal handover, led by FCT Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations, Ishaku Sharu, underscored the unwavering commitment of security agencies to protecting critical power assets and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.
It said, “The recovery follows coordinated security operations aimed at cracking down on vandalism and illegal activities that threaten electricity distribution across the FCT and its environs. AEDC has commended the swift action of the police, emphasizing that such collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding national infrastructure and enhancing power reliability.”
Speaking at the event, AEDC’s Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, expressed deep appreciation to the security agencies for their relentless efforts while reaffirming the company’s zero-tolerance stance on vandalism.
Engr. Okwuokenye further highlighted the far-reaching consequences of infrastructure vandalism, urging collective action from all stakeholders.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.