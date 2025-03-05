Vandalism: AEDC recovers stolen power assets

The management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has taken delivery of vandalized electricity cables recovered by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

A statement yesterday said the recovery was in collaboration with other security agencies in a significant breakthrough against infrastructure sabotage.

It stated that the formal handover, led by FCT Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations, Ishaku Sharu, underscored the unwavering commitment of security agencies to protecting critical power assets and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

It said, “The recovery follows coordinated security operations aimed at cracking down on vandalism and illegal activities that threaten electricity distribution across the FCT and its environs. AEDC has commended the swift action of the police, emphasizing that such collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding national infrastructure and enhancing power reliability.”

Speaking at the event, AEDC’s Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, expressed deep appreciation to the security agencies for their relentless efforts while reaffirming the company’s zero-tolerance stance on vandalism.

Engr. Okwuokenye further highlighted the far-reaching consequences of infrastructure vandalism, urging collective action from all stakeholders.