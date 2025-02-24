Van Persie returns to Feyenoord as coach

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has been appointed head coach of his formative club Feyenoord, the Dutch outfit announced on Sunday.
The 41-year-old was in his first post as a head coach at Heerenveen and leaves them in ninth spot with immediate effect.
Van Persie said he could not wait to get to work at Feyenoord, who are third in the Dutch top flight and take on Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16.
“Everyone knows how special my bond with Feyenoord is,” said Van Persie who was assistant coach under Dick Advocaat before taking over at Heerenveen last May.
