Van Dijk has ‘no idea’ if he will stay at Liverpool

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he has “no idea” whether he will stay at Anfield beyond the current season.

The Netherlands international is one of three high-profile players – along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – who are out of contract in June.

Talks between Liverpool and Van Dijk have been ongoing for some time and the 33-year-old defender has previously indicated he is keen to extend his stay.

However, in the wake of Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to Paris St-Germain on penalties, he acknowledged there remains some uncertainty over his future.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely,” said Van Dijk.