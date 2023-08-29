Van Dijk charged by FA over red card reaction

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been charged with acting in an improper manner after he was sent off at Newcastle on Sunday. Van Dijk…

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been charged with acting in an improper manner after he was sent off at Newcastle on Sunday.

Van Dijk was shown a red card following his foul on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St James’ Park.

The Netherlands centre-back was furious with the decision and initially refused to leave the pitch as he argued with referee John Brooks.

Van Dijk currently has a one-match ban, ruling him out of this weekend’s game against Aston Villa.

But the suspension could be increased after his charge by the Football Association on Tuesday for using abusive or insulting language towards the official.

