As ValueJet celebrates 100 days of flying, the management has assured customers of quality service delivery. Speaking in Lagos, the Managing Director and CEO Captain…

As ValueJet celebrates 100 days of flying, the management has assured customers of quality service delivery.

Speaking in Lagos, the Managing Director and CEO Captain Omololu Majekodunmi said, “At our 100 days of safe flying, we have been able to stabilise our operation, understand the market and make inputs on passengers’ preferred time of travel demands into our schedule. We have also looked at bringing down the cost of flight tickets without compromising safety.”

According to a statement from the airline, the MD also spoke about expansion plans.

“Expansion will be gradual to other stations. We would like to maintain and concentrate on the six stations- Lagos, Abuja, Benin, Asaba, Port-Harcourt and Jos with on time departure above 95%.

“We are keeping our eyes on Akure, Yola, Kano and Gombe. Those are destinations with great potential.

The vision of the airline still remains the focus point; that is making flying available for everyone,” he noted.

Three additional CRJ aircraft are expected by the 3rd quarter.