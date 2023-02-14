Valentine: Spotify ranks D’Banj, Banky W’s songs most streamed music

Popular Nigerian artistes, D’banj and Banky W’s songs are currently ranking top on the lists of most played for the 2023 Valentine’s season. This data…

Popular Nigerian artistes, D’banj and Banky W’s songs are currently ranking top on the lists of most played for the 2023 Valentine’s season.

This data was revealed by one of the most popular streaming platforms, Spotify. According to the streaming platform, the songs from these music stars have been at the top of the list.

Popular love songs from these artistes which were mostly streamed are ‘Fall in Love’ by Dbanj and ‘Yes/No’ by Banky W.

It was also revealed that American superstar, John Legend, topped the list globally with his hit single ‘All of Me’ followed by ‘Like I’m Gonna Lose You’ a song by Meghan Trainor which also features John Legend.

Other Nigerian artistes that made the list of most streamed songs in Nigeria are Runtown’s ‘Mad over you’ and Simi’s ‘Joromi’.

See the full list of the most-played love songs in Nigeria during this valentine’s season below:

Top 10 Love Songs – Nigeria

All of Me – John Legend

Make You Feel My Love – Adele

Just The Way You Are – Bruno Mars

Fall In Love – D’banj

Like I’m Gonna Lose You (feat. John Legend) – Meghan Trainor

Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

Yes/No – Banky W

Stay With Me – Sam Smith

Perfect- Ed Sheeran

Thinking out loud- Ed Sheeran

Top 10 Love songs- Global

All of me – John Legend

Thinking Out loud- John Legend

Just the way you are- Bruno Mars

My Girl – The Temptations

I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis Presley

Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Make You Feel My Love – Adele

A Thousand Years – Christina Perri

At Last – Etta James