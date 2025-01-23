Vacate southwest forest now, Amotekun warns bandits

The Amotekun Corps has warned armed bandits hibernating in forest reserves in the southwest to leave immediately, saying the sub region will not serve as a haven for their activities.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Chairman of the Southwest Commanders of the Amotekun Corps and Commander of the Corps in Ondo State gave the warning on Wednesday while parading 21 suspected criminals in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Adeleye stated that the security outfit had implemented strategic measures to expel armed groups invading the sub region and prevent clashes with local farmers.

“We have launched the Amotekun Forest Rangers as part of our strategy to combat their criminal activities. The Southwest is not a resting place for them. We are determined to flush bandits out of our forests and ensure this sub region is unsafe for their operations,” Adeleye said.

He said Amotekun Corps across the southwest states are collaborating to secure the forests and address the threat.