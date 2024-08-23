Uzodimma challenges Nigerian leaders

More prosperity and good governance await Nigeria if the leaders adopt the Michael Okpara Leadership model that excelled in selfless service, agriculture, and industrialization. Imo…

More prosperity and good governance await Nigeria if the leaders adopt the Michael Okpara Leadership model that excelled in selfless service, agriculture, and industrialization.

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma made the submission yesterday while speaking at the Michael Okpara Leadership Prize awards in Abuja.

Uzodimma, who spoke on the topic, Service Above Self: Lessons from the Leadership Philosophy of Dr Michael Okpara, noted that Okpara was able to make the Eastern Region ‘s economy the fastest growing one in Africa because of the leadership model.

“Perhaps, if only our political leaders of today could emulate the leadership virtues of Dr Michael Okpara, our country would be better and more prosperous,” he said.

He noted that those virtues were characterized by selfless service, integrity, vision and inclusivity, which brought about rapid growth in the region.

Uzodimma, who was also bestowed with the Premier’s Grand Prize, Gold Plaque Category award by the organisers, urged Nigerians to concentrate more on rendering selfless service rather than pursuing personal aggrandisement.

He also called for a greater commitment to the development of the country by Nigerians themselves, instead of mere passing of bucks.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would attain its full potential when the citizens display unparallel patriotism, as demonstrated by the late Premier of Eastern Region.

In his remarks at the occasion, Cross River Governor, Senator Bassey Otu described Okpara as his hero because of the monumental development he achieved in the former Eastern Region.

The Chairman on the occasion and former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim praised the organisers for keeping the memory of the late premier alive.

The ceremony was attended by the governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammwd, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, former governor of Cross River State, Sir Clement Ebri, Industrialist,Chief Arthur Eze and prominent political figures and traditional rulers.