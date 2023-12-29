Uzodimma, Akume, Ganduje, Fr. Alia present as Paul Chukwuma buries father-in-law

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Gov. Hope Uzodimma, Gov. Alia and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were…

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Gov. Hope Uzodimma, Gov. Alia and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were among the entourage who were present in Umueri, Anambra East LGA, Anambra state on Friday December 22, 2023, as the Pro-Chancellor of Olivia University and a former National Auditor of the APC, Paul Chukwuma, paid last respect to his father-in-law, Sir Vincent Chukwuma Okoye.

The event which kicked off with a requiem Mass officiated by the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, His Grace Valerian Okeke and had in attendance all the Catholic Bishops in Anambra namely; Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, His Eminence, Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Awka, His Lordship, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, His Lordship Jonas Benson Okoye and the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Agulueri, His Lordship Chidi Dennis Isizoh and was graced by the family members and friends of the deceased from all walks of life.

During the homily, Cardinal Okpaleke extolled the virtues of Sir Vincent Chukwuma Okoye and urged Christians to be vigilant and to continue to defend the Christian faith at all times. His Eminence commiserated with the family and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Speaking, Paul Chukwuma remarked that his father-in-law was a virtuous man whom he enjoyed a cordial relationship with and that his fatherly advice will be sorely missed. He further appreciated the presence of everyone who attended the occasion and thanked them for honouring his invitation.

The late Sir Vincent Chukwuma Okoye who died at the age of 80 years was the father of Lady Ifeoma Chukwuma (JP), wife of Sir Paul Chukwuma.

Also present at the event was the National Working Committee of the APC led by Ganduje

Other dignitaries include Basil Ejidike (Chairman Anambra State APC), Nze Chidi Duru, Sen. Tony Nwoye, Sen. Ifeanyi Uba, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Amb. Elijah Onyeagba, Sen. Emma Anosike clergymen and a host of others.