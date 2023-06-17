Uzo Aduba reveals pregnancy

Uzo Aduba, well known for playing Suzanne in Orange Is the New Black, recently revealed she is expecting her first child with partner Robert Sweeting.…

Uzo Aduba, well known for playing Suzanne in Orange Is the New Black, recently revealed she is expecting her first child with partner Robert Sweeting.

She announced her pregnancy by flaunting her growing baby bulge on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City.

The well-known actress also announced her pregnancy on Instagram in a video clip while holding a white onesie in her hands and saying, “What a blessing. My husband, Robert, and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s mommy!”

According to People magazine, Aduba and Sweeting got married in a low-key wedding in New York during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

