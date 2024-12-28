UYC Refutes Stabbing of PAP Beneficiary Over BVN Issue

Chief Gen. Peter Aghogho, Chairman of the Urhobo Youth Council (UYC) Abuja chapter and former agitator leader, has firmly refuted claims made by Tarakirivoice regarding the stabbing of Gen. Okoro Godwin, a beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

In a statement, Aghogho emphasized that the recent coverage of the stabbing incident contains numerous misleading assertions and lacks crucial context.

The report inaccurately linked the incident to a Bank Verification Number (BVN) issue, which Aghogho described as misleading.

SPONSOR AD

Aghogho clarified that Gen. Okoro was in Abuja not for BVN-related matters, but rather for personal business affairs, having arrived in the city a day before the incident.

Aghogho recounted that the stabbing occurred when Gen. Okoro left his hotel to buy something from a nearby store.

He was approached by individuals attempting to steal his phone, and during the confrontation, one of them stabbed him in the stomach with a dagger. Aghogho stated that he personally rushed Gen. Okoro to the hospital for treatment.

Expressing deep concern over the dissemination of false information, Aghogho urged media outlets, particularly Tarakirivoice, to practice responsible reporting, especially regarding sensitive matters that could damage reputations and mislead the public.

He called for a thorough investigation into the incident to prevent further misinformation.

Aghogho reiterated that the public should disregard the erroneous claims, emphasizing that Gen. Okoro’s visit to Abuja had no connection to any BVN issues or matters related to the Presidential Amnesty Programme.