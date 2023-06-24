UTME: Anambra candidate emerges best candidate, UNILORIN most sought after varsity

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced Miss Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, a female candidate from Anambra state as the best candidate in the 2023…

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced Miss Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, a female candidate from Anambra state as the best candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Nkechinyere, who sat for the examination in Ogun State, and had applied to University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Chemical Engineering, scored 360.

Similarly, a male candidate from Edo State, Aguele Stephen Oseruha, was confirmed by JAMB as second best in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 358 score.

He sat for the examination in Edo State, and applied to University of Benin (UNIBEN) to study computer engineering.

Oseruha was closely followed by a male candidates, Ositade Oluwafemi Anthony, who is from Ogun State and took the examination in Ogun State. The candidate also scored 358, and had applied to study computer engineering in University of Lagos (UNILAG).

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this at the 2023 Policy Meeting in Abuja, on Saturday.

The Policy meeting comprises of heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, and they are expected to deliberate and decide on criteria for 2023 admission into all the tertiary institutions.

Though the ages of candidates that applied to study at UNILAG were not disclosed, there are indications that UNILAG do not offer admission to candidate below the age of 16 irrespective of UTME score.

The Registrar, during his presentation, also disclosed that the University of Ilorin, Nigeria is the most sought out University in the country followed by University of Lagos and Lagos State University in second and third place respectively for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations.

Prof. Oloyede, said the top 10 institutions were recognised due to the attraction of high number of applicants during the 2023 UTME application period.

However, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti is fourth place and others in the top 10 are University of Benin, University of Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo University, Nnamdi Azikwe University, Nigerian Defence Academy and the University of Ibadan.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...