Usyk’s promoter against Fury of ducking undisputed fight

Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk has encountered massive challenges setting up his next fight.

Usyk has targeted a fight against English professional boxer Tyson Fury.

Usyk holds the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and heavyweight titles while Fury is the WBC champion in the same division.

A fight between Usyk and Fury brings all the belts in the heavyweight division to decide the undisputed champion.

Negotiations between Fury and Usyk have been going on since last year December.

Usyk’s manager Alexander Krassyuk has however come out to state that they have offered to Fury a 60/40 purse split to the winner deal.