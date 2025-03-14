Usyk ordered to defend WBO title against Parker

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered to start negotiations to defend his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) heavyweight title against Joseph Parker.

The move that could end British fighter Daniel Dubois’ hopes of a re-match with the Ukrainian.

The WBO announced Thursday that Usyk, who also holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Association (WBA) belts, has 30 days to “reach terms” for a mandatory title defence against New Zealand’s Parker or the governing body will call for purse bids.

Parker defended his WBO interim title in Riyadh last month with a second-round stoppage of Martin Bakole, a late replacement after Dubois withdrew because of illness.