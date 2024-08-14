Usman Danfodiyo University gets new VC

The current Vice Chancellor of the Sokoto State University has emerged the new Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.
His appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Professor Attahiru Jega.
- Only 150 out of 6000 private schools certified –Benue Gov’t
- How fresh BUK graduate died in road crash a week to his induction
Professor Garba was the staff member of Danfodiyo University before he left on the leave of absence.
He held several positions in Sokoto State, including the Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner, Higher Education and Rector, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic before being appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Sokoto state University.