Usman Danfodiyo University gets new VC

The current Vice Chancellor of the Sokoto State University has emerged the new Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. His appointment was contained in…

The current Vice Chancellor of the Sokoto State University has emerged the new Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

His appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Professor Attahiru Jega.

Professor Garba was the staff member of Danfodiyo University before he left on the leave of absence.

He held several positions in Sokoto State, including the Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner, Higher Education and Rector, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic before being appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Sokoto state University.