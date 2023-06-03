Use your sermons to fight corruption, Al-Habibiyyah tell imams

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society has urged imams and other Islamic clerics to support the government in rooting out corruption in the society by preaching against…

The Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah and Executive Director of The Just Foundation, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, stated this in Lokoja, Kogi State, at a training for clerics on how to use sermons to fight corruption.

“Muslims and imams in particular must preach and work against corruption among the Muslim ummah because the Islamic religion is purely about purity in all aspects.

“We at Al-Habibiyyah place premium on the training and re-training of imams across Nigeria with a view to sharpening their sermon presentation and leadership skills for greater spirituality in order to add value to the fight against corruption in Nigeria,” he said.

He, therefore, called on imams to demonstrate higher commitment and vigour to the worship of God and selfless service to humanity, advising them to keep off the temptations of corruption.

A lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), Dr Saheed Timehin, spoke on the dangers of corruption and its social implications.

He said the absence of social justice breeds corruption, urging clerics to support the government’s anti-corruption efforts through sermons.

