Use your influence to end SGBV, group begs Lagos monarchs

The Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC) has maintained that the fight against sexual and gender-based violence can be a total success with the massive support of traditional institutions and their rulers.

The organisation said this during a town hall meeting held at the palace of the Oloja of Epe, Oba Sulaimon Adeshina Raji, emphasising the vital role of traditional rulers in driving behavioral change among their communities to combat sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Speaking at the meeting, Lagos State RoLAC Project Coordinator, Mrs. Ajibola Ijimakinwa, said it has now become imperative more than ever before for traditional rulers to take a leading role in this fight.

She believed that traditional leaders have great influence over their people, hence the call on them to use their influence to mobilise their subjects against SGBV and foster a culture of respect and equality.

Ijimakinwa urged Oba Sulaimon Adeshina Raji to actively champion gender equality and instill strong moral values that discourage SGBV within his domain.

According to her, traditional institutions must be seen as advocates of positive behavioral change, influencing their communities through both their actions and words.

Highlighting RoLAC’s strategy for this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Mrs. Ijimakinwa noted that the organisation, in collaboration with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), is engaging 16 traditional rulers across Lagos State.

She explained that the goal is to extend SGBV awareness and sensitisation efforts to the grassroots.

According to her, traditional rulers’ involvement was crucial not only for awareness but also for providing support and relief to survivors by serving as key points of contact.

In response, the Oloja of Epe, Oba Raji, expressed gratitude to RoLAC and other stakeholders for their unwavering commitment to eradicating SGBV.

He reaffirmed his throne’s dedication to protecting the rights of women and ensuring that issues of domestic and sexual violence are addressed effectively.

Acknowledging the urgency of combating SGBV, Oba Raji pledged to strengthen his collaboration with RoLAC, DSVA, and other stakeholders.

He emphasised his kingdom’s commitment to safeguarding women’s rights and fostering a safer, more equitable society.

RoLAC had also visited the palace of the Adegboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Semiudeen Orimadegun Kasali, and that of Olu of Iwaya, Oba Suleiman Owolabi Ogun Oloko in Lagos State.