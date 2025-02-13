Use Valentine’s Day to spread love, not HIV – NACA

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has enjoined Nigerians to utilise the Valentine’s Day celebration to spread love and not HIV.
NACA’s Director General, Temitope Ilori, in a statement yesterday ahead of the celebration of the day said that love and intimacy should always go hand in hand with safety and responsibility.
She said, “This Valentine’s season, let’s celebrate love by making informed choices and taking steps to protect ourselves and our partners from HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).”
She said HIV remains a serious public health concern, but it is preventable.
She said engaging in risky behaviours—such as unprotected sex, multiple partners, or substance use impairs judgment which can increase the risk of HIV transmission.
She said, “Knowing your status is key to protecting yourself and others. Regular HIV testing should be a part of your healthcare routine.
“We want everyone to enjoy Valentine’s Day while making choices that protect their health.
“HIV is preventable, and we have the tools to stop its spread. Love responsibly, get tested, and make informed decisions.”
Dr Ilori said free HIV testing is available at all government-owned hospitals, adding, “This Valentine’s Day, show love—not just for others, but for yourself—by making safe and healthy choices.”
