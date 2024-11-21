✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Use subsidy removal’s proceeds to fund education, children’s parliament tells FG

Fuel Subsidy removal
    By Itodo Daniel Sule

The Nigerian Children’s Parliament has urged the federal government to channel a significant percentage of the savings accrued from the removal of the petroleum subsidy into improving and expanding access to quality education at all levels in the 2025 budget.

The parliament also called on the federal government to allocate a defined proportion of 50% of the subsidy savings for the rehabilitation and enhancement of the nation’s healthcare sector, with a special focus on maternal and child health services.

This, it said, would reduce mortality rates, while also providing affordable and accessible healthcare services for the most vulnerable.

These were among some of the resolutions reached by the parliament at its session in Abuja on Wednesday, which was presided by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Zanna.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Urgent Need for the Nigerian Government to Reinvest Savings from the Removal of Petroleum Subsidy into the Education, Health, and Welfare of Children for Sustainable Development”, moved by the Leader of the Parliament, Ubkongyamba Hassan.

The session was part of activities to mark the National Children Leadership Conference organised by the Children of Africa and Values Development Initiative in Abuja.

 

