Use space tech to revive economy, FG urged

A technology space organisation, African Space Foundation, yesterday counselled the federal government to invest heavily in space technology to revive Nigeria’s economy, saying many countries which adopted the technology have gone ahead of others.

The organisation also urged the military high command to monitor the activities of terrorists and other criminals operating in the country through satellite in order to provide a safe environment for businesses to thrive.

The director-general of the organisation, Ayo Fasanya, spoke at Obasanjo Space Centre, Abuja during an event held in collaboration with the National Space Research and Development Agency.

He said, “Nigeria should expect more collaborations. The theme of this year is public-private partnerships, which means that for us to advance in this country, we need to be able to partner together in the knowledge of space science. It has always been the government because most of the private sectors focus on other things.

In his address, Yakubu Tegina, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, said, “Space technology is integral to naval operations. Its application to naval operations creates a great capacity for any littoral nation to manage its waterways effectively as it relates to national security.”

