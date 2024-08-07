Use of force against protesters crime against humanity – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned the military top brass that those that authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will…

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned the military top brass that those that authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity.

Speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest across the country and efforts by security agencies to stop the protest, especially areas where the situation has turned violent, Atiku said the service chiefs can be held accountable even after leaving office.

Some groups and individuals have been protesting against the present administration over the prevailing hardship in the country, with others asking the federal government to revise the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The federal government has reacted by putting in place other people friendly policies that will cushion the effects of the prevailing situation.

But reacting in a post on his verified Facebook page, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election said “I wish to convey a stern caution to the distinguished service chiefs and military commanders of Nigeria’s Armed Forces that those who authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity, even in the years following their retirement from service.

“The constitutional right to engage in protest is firmly established within our supreme law and reinforced by the judiciary.

“It is the solemn duty of the government and security agencies to ensure a safe and protected environment for individuals exercising their right to peaceful protest.”

In a swift reaction, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy said the service chiefs and the officers and men of the security outfits should be commended for their patriotic duty to our country.

Onanuga said, “As a supporter and enabler of the destructive ‘protests’, Alhaji Atiku certainly wants the sinister protest to continue despite the red signals from the streets. A tweet that condones the destruction of private and public property and investments of citizens is unbecoming of a former vice president of Nigeria.

“Atiku ought to have risen above the sentiment he expressed and put the interest of our country’s stability ahead of whatever advantages he hoped to reap from the insurrection on our streets.

“We encourage Alhaji Atiku to borrow a leaf from opposition figures in United Kingdom who have rallied behind the government to condemn the ongoing riots in UK, calling for the arrest and prosecution of those behind the wanton destruction of public and private assets. Such nationalistic temperament as displayed by opposition figures like Rishi Sunak, the immediate-past Prime Minister of UK is expected of Alhaji Atiku.”

The presidential aide also said that Atiku “tweeted the absurd: he warned security agencies against using lethal force against looters and arsonists who masqueraded as protesters. As a statesman, his warning ought to be to the looting mob in Kaduna,Kano, Plateau, Jigawa states, who hijacked what was advertised by organizers as a peaceful protest.

“Our security forces have remained professional, even-handed, and observed every restraint in the face of extreme provocation by the rioters. We are surprised that Alhaji Atiku is still relying on Section 40 of our constitution (as amended) to justify a protest that is now clearly a riot, a rampage in some parts of the country.”