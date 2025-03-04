USAID funding cut won’t affect essential services in Borno – Commissioner

The Borno State Government has assured residents that the withdrawal of USAID funding will not significantly impact essential services, stating that it has measures in place to absorb any financial shocks.

The state’s Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Dr Babagana Wakilbe, made this known during a press conference on the 2025 budget breakdown in Maiduguri on Monday.

While responding to questions from Daily Trust, Wakilbe allayed fears that the funding cut would severely affect health and education services in the state.

SPONSOR AD

“How much have we even benefited from USAID under health and education? Most of these funds are counterpart funds. If UNICEF, for example, brings $100,000, we provide $100,000. If they don’t bring anything, we don’t either,” he explained.

He further stated that the government is working with alternative partners in health and education to mitigate the anticipated gaps, mentioning programmes like AGILE, UNICEF, and other donor-funded initiatives.

“We are hoping that funds will increase from other areas. The government is ready to cushion those gaps,” he assured.

Dr Wakilbe also said the surplus from the 2025 budget will be used to cover gaps in essential services, urging ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to ensure the budget delivers real development.

“We are determined to ensure that every naira spent brings value to the people of Borno. Our collective responsibility is to make sure this budget translates into real development, jobs, and improved security for all,” he said.

He described the budget as a roadmap for post-conflict and post-flood recovery efforts, focusing on rebuilding infrastructure damaged by floods; enhancing security measures; improving road networks, schools and hospitals; boosting job creation through agriculture and digital economy as well as strengthening SMEs and human capital development.

According to Wakilbe, the N615.857 billion budget, signed into law on January 7, 2025, aligns with Borno’s 2025-2027 Medium-Term Strategic Framework, 10-year Transformation Initiative, and 25-year Development Plan for sustainable growth.

He said the budget will be financed through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), statutory allocations, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue and grants and other capital receipts.

He further emphasised the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, ensuring that public funds are used efficiently.

The budget breakdown includes N228.7 billion for recurrent expenditure (salaries, overheads, and running costs) and N387.1 billion for capital projects (infrastructure, security, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment).

Providing an update on the 2024 budget performance, Wakilbe revealed that out of the N419.7 billion budget, the government successfully implemented 88% of planned expenditures, a significant improvement from 74% in 2023.

The commissioner reaffirmed Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s commitment to sustaining progress despite challenges such as insurgency, economic hardship, and natural disasters like the September 9, 2024 flood.