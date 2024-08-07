✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business
SPONSOR AD

US,Africa investment summit to hold in September

Following the  progress recorded in the previous edition, the  United States Africa Summit, the annual Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit (SSABIS), a United Nations…

sub saharan africa business and investment summit (ssabis)
sub saharan africa business and investment summit (ssabis)
    By Philip Shimnom Clement 

Following the  progress recorded in the previous edition, the  United States Africa Summit, the annual Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit (SSABIS), a United Nations General Assembly signature side event, has been formally confirmed to take place in September.

The September 2024 Summit, with the theme “Building a Sustainable Future,” seeks to ensure long-term U.S. and African public/private sector trade and investment projects during this time of unprecedented global challenges and profound change. It will build on recent years’ momentum by focussing on investment opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The summit organisers in a statement announced that after the summit, there will be an evening dedicated to networking and building business relationships.

Joyce Rogers Halliday, Founder and Executive Director of SSABIS, believes that there are new opportunities for African businesses to thrive in the United States and around the world.

Halliday emphasised that SSABIS is about “making deals and engaging in lively, practical discussions that focus on what is important—growing investment in Africa, the United States, and the global community at large.

“Several Presidential and Ministerial delegations have already committed to attending the Summit, along with select US officials from the Department of State, Congress, USAID, and Prosper Africa, as well as business leaders from a variety of industries,” she added.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories