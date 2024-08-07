US,Africa investment summit to hold in September

Following the progress recorded in the previous edition, the United States Africa Summit, the annual Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit (SSABIS), a United Nations…

Following the progress recorded in the previous edition, the United States Africa Summit, the annual Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit (SSABIS), a United Nations General Assembly signature side event, has been formally confirmed to take place in September.

The September 2024 Summit, with the theme “Building a Sustainable Future,” seeks to ensure long-term U.S. and African public/private sector trade and investment projects during this time of unprecedented global challenges and profound change. It will build on recent years’ momentum by focussing on investment opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The summit organisers in a statement announced that after the summit, there will be an evening dedicated to networking and building business relationships.

Joyce Rogers Halliday, Founder and Executive Director of SSABIS, believes that there are new opportunities for African businesses to thrive in the United States and around the world.

Halliday emphasised that SSABIS is about “making deals and engaging in lively, practical discussions that focus on what is important—growing investment in Africa, the United States, and the global community at large.

“Several Presidential and Ministerial delegations have already committed to attending the Summit, along with select US officials from the Department of State, Congress, USAID, and Prosper Africa, as well as business leaders from a variety of industries,” she added.