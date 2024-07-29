✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
USA rout Serbia to launch Olympic defence

Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defence of their Olympic basketball crown with a 110-84…

Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defence of their Olympic basketball crown with a 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Durant, who missed the entirety of the USA’s Olympic build-up with a calf injury, shot a near-perfect 8-of-9 from the field to finish with 23 points in a convincing win for the reigning champions, who are eyeing a fifth straight Olympic crown.

The 35-year-old Phoenix Suns ace, the all-time leader for the USA in points, points-per-game and field goals, entered the game in the first quarter with the star-studded American line-up trailing 19-14.

