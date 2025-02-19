US varsity’s centre establishes Lagos office to counter brain drain

The BYU-Pathway Global Education Centre has opened in Lagos to enhance access to higher education for Nigerian students who aspire to study abroad.

Affiliated with Brigham Young University (BYU) in the United States, the centre is designed to discourage the trend of Nigerian students leaving the country, commonly referred to as “japa.”

The centre will offer educational and employment opportunities to members of the community, allowing them to enrol in BYU programmes and pursue online degrees from the university.

At the centre’s dedication ceremony, the President of BYU-Pathway Worldwide, Brian Ashton, described it as a valuable gift to Nigeria.

He said the centre would not only increase access to education but also provide opportunities for remote work while students earn their degrees.

Ashton said the organisation invests over $1 billion annually in education and stressed the importance of education in preparing the youth for an increasingly challenging world.

He added, “We are doing this to empower people. Knowledge is key to self-reliance, and we are providing learning opportunities that equip people with practical skills to secure jobs and contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

Elder Adeyinka Ojediran, First Counsellor of the Africa West Area Presidency, said the centre will discourage students from travelling abroad in search of better opportunities.

“This centre will help people gain the knowledge they need to be self-reliant. It will provide practical skills and learning opportunities, offering a way to avoid the japa syndrome. BYU-Pathway allows people to study and access remote jobs, enabling them to thrive without leaving the country,” he added.