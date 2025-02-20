US: Trump’s approval rating slips

U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has ticked slightly lower in recent days as more Americans worried about the direction of the U.S. economy as the new leader threatens a host of countries with tariffs, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The six-day poll, which closed on Tuesday, showed 44% of respondents approved of the job Trump is doing as president, down from 45% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted January 24-26.

Trump’s approval rating stood at 47% in a January 20-21 poll conducted in the hours after the Republican’s return to the White House.

The share of Americans who disapprove of his presidency has risen more substantially, to 51% in the latest poll, compared with 41% right after he took office.

Trump enjoys a relatively high rate of approval on his immigration policy, with 47% of respondents backing his approach. But the share of Americans who think the economy is on the wrong track rose to 53% in the latest poll from 43% in the January 24-26 poll.