US suspends $200m assistance to Niger over coup

The United States has announced a halt to nearly $200 million assistance to Niger Republic. It said the suspension was in line with section 7008…

In a statement on Tuesday, Matthew Miller, Spokesperson U.S. Department of State, however, assured Nigeriens that they would continue to benefit from its life-saving humanitarian assistance.

The U.S. reiterated its call for the release of Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and all those detained.”

“The United States has concluded that a military coup d’etat has taken place in Niger. Pursuant to section 7008 of the Department of State’s annual appropriations act, the United States is suspending most U.S. assistance to the government of Niger.

“On August 5, the United States temporarily paused certain foreign assistance programmes to the government of Niger, totalling nearly $200 million. That assistance is now also suspended pursuant to section 7008 of the Department of State’s annual appropriations act.

“We underscore that we will maintain our life-saving humanitarian, food, and health assistance to benefit the people of Niger. The United States also intends to continue to work with regional governments, including in Niger, to advance shared interests in West Africa.

“We stand with the Nigerien people in their aspirations for democracy, prosperity, and stability. Since the coup, we have supported the Economic Community of West African States’ efforts to work with Niger to achieve a return to democratic rule.”

“Any resumption of U.S. assistance will require action by the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland to usher in democratic governance in a quick and credible timeframe. The United States reiterates its call for the release of Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and all those detained,” the statement read in part.

On 26 July 2023, a coup d’état occurred in Niger when the country’s presidential guard detained president Bazoum, and Presidential Guard commander General Abdourahamane Tchiani proclaimed himself the leader of a new military junta, shortly after confirming the coup a success.

This was the fifth military coup d’état since the country gained independence from France in 1960, and the first since 2010.

The coup was condemned by the U.S., France, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc representing 15 countries.

ECOWAS had threatened military intervention against the junta.

