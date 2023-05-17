US Secretary of State phones Tinubu, seeks stronger tie with Nigeria

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has phoned President-elect Bola Tinubu, pledging the commitment of his country to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy. According to Tunde Rahman,…

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has phoned President-elect Bola Tinubu, pledging the commitment of his country to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

According to Tunde Rahman, spokesman of the president-elect, the conversation was initiated by the US diplomat.

“The telephone discussion, which was frank and friendly, took place on Tuesday evening,” Rahman said in a statement.

“While affirming his democratic bona fides , President-elect Tinubu expressed his absolute belief that the result of the elections, which he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people.

Real reasons Tinubu met with Kwankwaso, ex-Emir Sanusi in Paris

Tinubu won’t govern from abroad, says Onanuga

“He said he would work to unite the country and ensure that Nigerians are happy and enjoy the benefits of democracy and progressive good governance.”

Rahman quoted Blinken to have told the President-elect that without national unity, security, economic development and good governance, Nigeria would not become a better place to live in or play her proper role in the comity of African nations.

“Secretary Blinken assured that Nigeria should expect a good and mutually-beneficial relationship with the US.”

“He promised to play his part in bringing a sustained and cordial relationship between the two nations to fruition, saying a democratic and peaceful Nigeria is important to the United States as it is to Africa.”

Tinubu is currently in Europe.