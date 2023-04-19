US restates commitment to help Nigeria fight HIV

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) has expressed its commitment to working with the government of Nigeria, states, partners, and communities…

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) has expressed its commitment to working with the government of Nigeria, states, partners, and communities to increase the number of people with HIV who know their status and receive life-saving treatment.

The US CDC Country Director, Mary Boyd, in her opening remarks at a two-day meeting to review President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program performance over the last six months and plan for government-led program sustainability going forward, commended states and partners for their work over the period under review.

The meeting, which had the federal and state ministries of health, Nigeria’s health agency leadership, and HIV program implementing partners in attendance, was a follow-up to an event last October where the group developed a roadmap for HIV programs in US CDC-supported states to help Nigeria reach epidemic control.

The meeting served as a review of accomplishments, challenges, and best practices from the last six months.

It also focused on aligning national and state program activities with each other and the strategic pillars of PEPFAR’s new five-year strategy to ensure long-term program sustainability.

In a presentation given by the National AIDS and STDs Control Programme, the importance of strengthened collaboration between national, state levels, and local levels, as well and with key partners, was emphasized.

Also highlighted was the recently issued government-to-government award which directly reengaged government institutions to strengthen national and state HIV program ownership.

A third program performance review and planning meeting will be held in six months to ensure Nigeria stays on track to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat.