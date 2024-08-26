US redeploying forces from Niger to friendly countries – AFRICOM chief

The United States has said it is not planning to establish a military base in Nigeria, explaining that personnel withdrawn from Niger Republic were being…

The United States has said it is not planning to establish a military base in Nigeria, explaining that personnel withdrawn from Niger Republic were being redeployed to friendly African countries.

Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman, the Department of Defense West Africa Coordination Element Lead, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) disclosed this during a roundtable with journalists in Abuja at the weekend.

After agreeing to withdraw from Niger Republic earlier in the year as a result of a breakdown in diplomatic relations with the military government in the Sahelian country, there were reports of plans by the American military to relocate its base to Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has since debunked the report which Maj. Gen. Ekman has now confirmed.

“I want to tell you that there are no plans for a US base here in Nigeria, and I just wanted to address that with you because I think that is a popular concern.

“I recognise that the presence of US forces comes with costs and benefits, depending on the context, and I just wanted to reassure you that that’s not what I’m here to talk about, and there are no plans. What I did want to talk about is how this regional security problem affects Nigeria,” he said.

The military chief said he was in the country to get feedback from Nigerian civilian and military leaders on the United States Department of Defence’s approach in the region.

“It requires listening, and that was the point, the main point of the visit here. I recognise that my presence here builds on the recent presence of other US leaders. Assistant Secretary Stewart was just here a couple of days ago, and what she came to talk about has both a State Department and DOD nexus, as she talked about the responsible use of artificial intelligence for military applications,” he said.

He said issues discussed with Nigerian officials included solutions they were working on concerning the insecurity in the country and how the US security assistance could make a difference.

“With regards to the concerns that have been expressed; what happens to regional security with the departure of US forces from Niger, that is a key concern, and what spills over across the northern border as a result,” Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman said.

He said the US forces that were moved out of Niger were already being redeployed in the areas around the country.

“So, countries where we’re having conversations, countries where we have started putting some forces include Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, we have some US forces there now.

“I’m going to Accra next. I’m keenly interested in what their authorities have to say. It’s got to be right for the partner. And then I was just in N’Djamena a couple of weeks ago as we talked about the next phase for the posture of US forces.

“In all cases, we’re starting with just small elements, small special operations teams that provide advice and assistance and training to the host nation’s forces,” he said.