US: Nigerian Azubuike promoted to Brig.-Gen. in army

A Nigerian-born soldier, Amanda Azubuike, has been promoted to Brigadier General in the United States Army.
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), who announced this in a statement by the spokesman of the agency, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, congratulated Azubuike on her historic promotion.
“Born in London to a Nigerian father and a Zimbabwean mother, Azubuike’s journey is a source of pride for Nigerians worldwide. She joined the U.S. Army in 1994, becoming an aviator after completing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course.
“Over her distinguished career, she has held pivotal roles, including serving as a platoon leader, flight operations officer, and public affairs officer. She currently serves as Deputy Commanding Officer at the U.S. Army Cadet Command,” the statement said.
Dabiri-Erewa said: “Amanda’s elevation to Brigadier General not only shatters glass ceilings but also highlights the invaluable contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora to global advancements.”
