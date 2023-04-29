US moves to strengthen justice system in Nigeria

The Director, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INLEA) of the United States Embassy, Nigeria, Mr Jason Smith, has said that they are strengthening the…

The Director, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INLEA) of the United States Embassy, Nigeria, Mr Jason Smith, has said that they are strengthening the justice system sector in Kaduna, Nasarawa and Plateau states for a stable and secure Nigeria.

He said this yesterday in Abuja at a workshop to build the capacity of Court Administration and Case Management Projects, for judicial officers in the three states, organised by the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) with sponsorship from the US government.

He said the US government is working for a functional justice system in Nigeria and to increase access to justice, adding that a stable Nigeria will translate into a stable Africa and the world at large.

Smith said it is the desire of the United States for a true justice system in Nigeria and that if the project succeeds in Kaduna, Nasarawa and Plateau states, they will scale it up to other states.

“Having a stable, secured country everywhere in the world is important to the US. We are helping our partners here to have a functional criminal justice system and improve access to justice. Our goal is to help ourselves by helping you to deal with the challenges Nigeria faces, domestic challenges, regional and global challenges,” Smith said.

The PPDC Board Chairman, Chibuzor Ekwekwo, who commended the selected states for the partnership, said that if Nigeria must get it right, the justice system must work well.