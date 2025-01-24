US Lawmaker initiates Third Term move for Trump

A Republican house member has introduced a bill seeking to allow US President Donald Trump to run for a third term.

Republicans currently hold a three-seat majority in the US house of representatives.

The US Constitution does not permit anyone to be elected to the office of the president more than twice.

SPONSOR AD

Trump had his first tenure when he was elected on January 20, 2017.

The legislator, Andy Ogles, initiated the resolution during plenary, on Thursda.

Ogles’ resolution seeks to amend the constitution to read: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times … ”

According to the lawmaker, Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing America’s decay and restoring it to greatness.

The lawmaker said “and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal”.

According to him, “It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” he said in a statement.

He added that Trump “Is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.

“I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms.”

Ogles praised Trump’s slew of executive orders signed on the first day of his second coming, including the handling of the southern border, restricting gender identities to male and female, energy production, and withdrawing from the World Health Organisation (WHO) among others.

Trump previously dismissed insinuations that he would seek a third term.

However, following his victory in the 2024 presidential election, he light-heartedly hinted that he would be open to a third term during a chat with Republican lawmakers.

“I suspect I won’t be running again, unless you do something. Unless you say, ‘he’s so good, we have to just figure it out”, Trump had said.

Historically, the section which is captured in the 22nd Amendment, was proposed in 1947 and adopted in 1951. It was ratified to prevent the President Franklin Roosevelt scenario.

Roosevelt ran for the presidency and won four times (1933-1945). He died in 1945, less than 90 days after his fourth inauguration.

Afterwards, Americans welcomed George Washington’s proposition that any president who served more than two terms would likely gravitate to a king or dictator.