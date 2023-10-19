US issues travel warning to Americans worldwide

The US State Department has issued a “worldwide” travel advisory to Americans. They were warned to exercise increased caution to avoid becoming victims of possible…

The US State Department has issued a “worldwide” travel advisory to Americans.

They were warned to exercise increased caution to avoid becoming victims of possible terror attacks.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the agency warned in a statement on Thursday.

The department also told Americans overseas to “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.”

The last time the department issued such a warning was in August 2022, following the counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

At that time, U.S. officials warned “supporters of al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens.”

ABC News quoted sources familiar with the matter as saying separately, the State Department has been instructing its embassies and consulates around the world to conduct emergency security reviews amid ongoing protests sparked by the fighting.

The department also authorised non-emergency US government personnel and family members to depart countries that have their travel advisories raised to the highest level.

The countries include Russia, China, North Korea, Israel, and Lebanon.

African countries with the highest levels of travel alerts include Niger, Libya, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Central African Republic.

Nigeria was listed under the third tier of caution alert. The US highlighted Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and northern Adamawa as states to avoid due to terrorism and kidnapping

Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt), on the other hand, were blacklisted due to crime, kidnapping, and armed gangs.

